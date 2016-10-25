Lending Club races ahead into car loans for US consumers

Lending Club is doubling down on the American consumer by pushing into car loans, at a time when investor faith in its core business has been tested by a governance scandal and rising delinquencies among its riskiest customers.

The San Francisco-based company, the largest supplier of personal loans in the US, on Tuesday announced that it is now offering consumers the chance to refinance auto loans via its platform, as it seeks a slice of a market worth about $1.1tn at the end of the second quarter.

Scott Sanborn, president and chief executive, said Lending Club would start by going after consumers with relatively high credit scores who had bought a used car with a loan arranged through a dealership. In that segment — which saw about $280bn of originations last year — people tend to put a lot of effort in negotiating on the price of the car, he said, but accept whatever loan terms they are offered at the point of sale.

“There’s a gap between the rates consumers pay and the rates they might otherwise qualify for, unnecessarily driving up debt burdens,” Mr Sanborn said. “We’re excited to leverage our technology and core capabilities to put thousands of dollars back in consumers’ products.”

The move pits Lending Club against the likes of Wells Fargo, Capital One and JPMorgan Chase, all of which have big indirect auto loan businesses. It also marks a departure for the company into a new sphere of lending — secured, versus unsecured.

It comes as the company’s business model has been under pressure, following revelations of a governance scandal in May, which prompted many institutional buyers of Lending Club loans to step back to review terms and conditions.

At the same time, the task of offloading assets has become more difficult as rising delinquencies among the lowest-ranked loans have cut net returns to investors.

Earlier this month the company tightened its credit policies for the third time in six months, saying it would stop lending to certain classes of very risky customers and would put up rates for everyone else. The company, which prides itself on offering “solid” risk-adjusted returns to investors, now projects a net return of 9.06 per cent on the lowest-rated notes, 313 basis points less than estimates in April.

Auto loan balances have grown about 60 per cent from their post-crisis trough, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve, as lenders have increased exposure to a sector that came through the financial crisis in relatively good shape. At JPMorgan, for example, car loans were up 17 per cent in the third quarter to $76bn.

But some investors worry that this growth will come back to bite the biggest players, many of whom have stretched out terms for borrowers while pushing up loan-to-value ratios and debt-to-income ratios.

Lending Club will start its auto loan business in its home patch of California, and plans to expand nationwide early next year. Loans of between $5,000 and $50,000 will be provided by WebBank, the Utah-based bank that supplies all Lending Club’s personal loans. Terms will range from two to six years, with interest rates ranging from 2.49 per cent a year to 19.99 per cent.

It is aiming at consumers with a credit score of at least 640 on the commonly used FICO scale, but could reach further down over time. “It’s prudent, out of the gate, for us to optimise the customer experience for that segment,” Mr Sanborn said. “But over time we certainly believe we can offer more.”