Mario Centeno, Portugal's finance minister, steps into a major economic policy making role in the euro area this week, taking over from Jeroen Dijsselbloem as president of the Eurogroup at a time when the focus has shifted from crisis management to strengthening institutions. Mehreen Khan talks to the FT's Jim Brunsden about Mr Dijsselbloem's achievements and the tasks facing his successor.

