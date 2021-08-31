The art of grief The podcasts, art and books helping us find a positive path through loss © Gautier Deblonde for FT Weekend Magazine ‘I wanted to keep them close . . .’When one writer suffered two miscarriages, she wanted to commemorate her loss with something personal. It led her to the makers of the modern memento mori1 hour agoThe book I never got to share with my fatherHe slipped away in April — but how he would have adored Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s comforting words on grief The Last Photograph — wintry drama of grief, loss and PolaroidsDanny Huston casts himself as a nostalgic bookseller struggling to come to terms with the death of his sonPodcast: Griefcast — laughing in the face of deathThis award-winning series finds humour amid the darkness of death and dyingThe Madness of Grief by Richard Coles — a chronicle of love and deathA vicar’s moving account of the death of his husband and life with a difficult illnessHow to cope with trauma in working lifeGrief, illness and depression can strike at any time — but there are ways to get through More from this SeriesAcclaimed artist Celia Paul on painting from life — and lossHer haunting pictures have established her as one of Britain’s leading painters. Here she writes about grief, art and stillnessJustin Welby: ‘We have a national case of PTSD’The Archbishop of Canterbury on grief, Goldman Sachs and the Church’s battle to remain relevantPodcast: Terrible, Thanks for Asking — ‘Grief isn’t just crying’Nora McInerny’s series tackles bereavement and loss with straight talking — and humourHow to manage anxiety and grief during coronavirusExercise, treats and keeping plans short-term all have a role to play – as does swearingWhat right did I have to be sobbing in front of my computer?Grief in the workplace can be hard to navigate when a colleague dies suddenlyLoss, grief and how I learnt the art of consolationTo be reminded that what we feel is natural and sane can make all the difference, writes Susie Boyt