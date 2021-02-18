Find a new angle with this wooden stacking game
Ludus Ludi’s inventive game Las Escuadras is crafted by Spanish makers Pico Pao from poplar wood and MDF. The right angle pieces can be stacked and balanced to create ever-changing constructions. €72, ludusludi.com
It’s a wrap with these cool and contemporary illustrated prints
Wrap magazine’s collection of wrapping paper features original prints and patterns by a selection of artists, from Matisse-inspired Nudes by Jonathan Niclaus and Linnéa And-Ast’s intertwining leaf pattern, to Charlotte Taylor's fantastic Terrazzo design, Ping Zhu’s City of Dogs and Nicholas Burrows’ Collage illustration. The collection – which is printed on uncoated paper from FSC-certified sources – also includes a range of abstract prints by Finnish graphic designer and illustrator Antti Kekki. £4.75 for three sheets, wrapmagazine.com
A stylish twist on the classic string shopper
Longchamp has collaborated with Filt, the oldest manufacturer of French food nets, to reinterpret the traditional string shopper. The cotton mesh bag comes in six colours and features a Russian leather flap and handles seen on Longchamp’s iconic Pliage bag. £70, longchamp.com
Neat containers for tidy minds
Italian-Brazilian designer Paula Cademartori has teamed up with Supernovas to create the Volta collection – a line of desk tidies and vases. Each piece is made from 3D-printed recycled plastic and comes in a range of bold colours and architectural shapes. From £25, supernovas.world
Sow the seeds of a delicious cocktail
The Piccolo Seeds Cocktails Herbs collection includes three seed packets to zing up a mojito: Shiso Red and Green Mix for a tart and refreshing twist; relaxing Lemon Balm Quedlinburger Niederliegende; and Moroccan Spearmint for a classic mojito. €9.80, piccoloseeds.com
