Find a new angle with this wooden stacking game

Ludus Ludi’s inventive game Las Escuadras is crafted by Spanish makers Pico Pao from poplar wood and MDF. The right angle pieces can be stacked and balanced to create ever-changing constructions. €72, ludusludi.com

Wrap magazine’s collection of wrapping paper, £4.75 for three sheets © Adam Goodison

It’s a wrap with these cool and contemporary illustrated prints

Wrap magazine’s collection of wrapping paper features original prints and patterns by a selection of artists, from Matisse-inspired Nudes by Jonathan Niclaus and Linnéa And-Ast’s intertwining leaf pattern, to Charlotte Taylor's fantastic Terrazzo design, Ping Zhu’s City of Dogs and Nicholas Burrows’ Collage illustration. The collection – which is printed on uncoated paper from FSC-certified sources – also includes a range of abstract prints by Finnish graphic designer and illustrator Antti Kekki. £4.75 for three sheets, wrapmagazine.com

Longchamp cotton-mesh Le Pliage Filet, £70 © Adam Goodison

A stylish twist on the classic string shopper

Longchamp has collaborated with Filt, the oldest manufacturer of French food nets, to reinterpret the traditional string shopper. The cotton mesh bag comes in six colours and features a Russian leather flap and handles seen on Longchamp’s iconic Pliage bag. £70, longchamp.com

Supernovas x Paula Cademartori recycled-plastic Volta desk tidies and vases, from £25 © Adam Goodison

Neat containers for tidy minds

Italian-Brazilian designer Paula Cademartori has teamed up with Supernovas to create the Volta collection – a line of desk tidies and vases. Each piece is made from 3D-printed recycled plastic and comes in a range of bold colours and architectural shapes. From £25, supernovas.world

Piccolo Seeds Cocktails Herbs, €9.80 © Adam Goodison

Sow the seeds of a delicious cocktail

The Piccolo Seeds Cocktails Herbs collection includes three seed packets to zing up a mojito: Shiso Red and Green Mix for a tart and refreshing twist; relaxing Lemon Balm Quedlinburger Niederliegende; and Moroccan Spearmint for a classic mojito. €9.80, piccoloseeds.com