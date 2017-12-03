Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback or Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

What does £50bn buy? A trade agreement? The answer is probably yes, but almost certainly not the type of deal the UK is seeking in its withdrawal negotiations with the EU.

Everybody is focused on next week’s EU summit and whether it will conclude that sufficient progress has been made for the Brexit talks to move on to the next stage. But the more important issue is, what happens next?

It is worth considering political attitudes towards trade agreements in European politics. The provisional application of one of the more recent trade deals, the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or Ceta, almost collapsed a year ago in the parliament of the Belgian region of Wallonia. Its final ratification came under threat a few weeks ago during the German coalition talks.

One of the more shocking revelations was that Angela Merkel accepted the demands by the Green party to block ratification of Ceta. The coalition talks collapsed for a different reason, but the German chancellor’s willingness to throw out the trade deal shows that we should take nothing for granted. There is no guarantee that Ceta will ever be ratified.

From the EU’s perspective, Canada is an economically small and uncontroversial country, unlike the UK. Just imagine if EU governments and parliaments discussed the merits of a wider trade agreement with the UK, one that allows preferential access for the City of London or British airlines? Expect someone somewhere in Europe to raise objections.

The ratification of trade agreements cannot be contractually agreed. It is political.

My advice to businesses in the UK would be to assume that the only deal available will be the standard one that reduces tariffs on physical goods to zero. A simple trade deal would not require ratification by member states. Ceta, by contrast, is a mixed agreement because it affects the competencies of the EU as well as the member states. Comments made by the advocate general of the European Court of Justice a year ago suggest that the narrow definition of what constitutes an EU-level agreement can be extended a little, but not a lot.

If you dream about a Canada-plus deal, one with extra chapters for services, that, too, would be a mixed agreement. It would get stuck in the same ante-chamber of ratification hell as Ceta.

Should the UK government attempt to justify the £50bn Brexit bill in terms of a future trade deal alone, it would open itself to accusations that this is an utter waste of money.

A financial settlement may be justifiable on other grounds, for example as a downpayment for a future association agreement, but I fear the EU is not yet ready to restructure itself into a group of highly integrated eurozone countries, and a more loosely organised periphery. If it ever happens, it would not be in time for Brexit.

This leaves us with an old-fashioned trade deal for goods, pure and simple. Will this be worth £50bn? Of course not. The simple average of the EU most-favoured nation tariff for non-agricultural goods was 4.2 per cent in 2014. The UK exported goods and services worth £236bn to the EU, and imported £318bn. The EU has an interest in zero tariffs because of its trade surplus.

But is it not in the UK’s best interest to avoid a cliff edge? The answer is, of course it is. But this is no longer possible. Avoiding it would have required continued membership of the single market and the customs union, the so-called Norway option.

The UK began on the path to the cliff when prime minister Theresa May gave notice that the country would leave the single market and the customs union. The crunch point will not come in 2019, but when the transition ends. There is a much bigger gulf between a customs union membership and a simple trade deal than between a simple trade deal and a World Trade Organization arrangement.

Last week, Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, told a German audience that businesses in the UK have not yet been informed that friction in trade will be the inevitable consequence of the UK’s chosen version of Brexit. Once you leave the single market and customs union there is no way to avoid friction — trade deal, or no trade deal. He is right.

There are an awful lot of people in the UK, Brexiters and Remainers alike, who mistakenly believe in a continuum of choices between a Canada-type deal and membership of the single market and the customs union.

The reality is that the EU will never be able to deliver a deep trade agreement. It may not even be able to deliver a shallow one. It is quite possible that the UK will end up paying the £50bn and not get much in return. Or not paying the £50bn, once reality sinks in.

munchau@eurointelligence.com