A week might be a long time in politics but in the Brexit era, we seem to be cramming a year of turmoil and drama into just one day. There is so much good Brexit analysis in the FT, I haven’t been able to choose one piece for this newsletter, so I am taking the bold decision to link to our one-stop shop coverage, here.

Brexit will, of course, be debated at tomorrow’s FT Weekend Festival by speakers including politician David Davis, Fintan O’Toole, the Irish writer, and FT columnists Camilla Cavendish and Robert Shrimsley. If Brexit seems too much to bear, there is a dazzling array of alternative options on offer, including — to name a few — literature, travel and interiors. Hope to see some of you there.

Jeremy Corbyn’s plan to rewrite the rules of the UK economy

OK, I’ve cheated (my authorship, my rules). Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s Labour party, is obviously key to the Brexit debate. As the prospect of a general election looms, the FT has looked extensively into the opposition party’s policies in this week-long series. Reporters have examined the potential impact of a Corbyn government on the economy, exploring the intellectual underpinnings of Corbynism as well as the feasibility and price tag of the planned reforms. And to cap the week off, we even have a Lunch with John McDonnell — actually, a madly early dinner as he’d already eaten Rich Tea biscuits for lunch. Perhaps the most famous living Marxist in Britain promises:

“Change is coming; as simple as that.”

Google accused of secretly feeding personal data to advertisers

Madhumita Murgia has another shocking story (after her last revelation that facial recognition technology has been deployed in London’s King’s Cross). This week she reported that Google has been accused by one of its smaller rivals of secretly using hidden web pages that feed the personal data of its users to advertisers, undermining its own policies and circumventing EU privacy regulations that require consent and transparency.

“I had no idea this was happening. If I consulted my browser log, I wouldn’t have had an idea either.”

J&J: the next target of anger over America’s opioid crisis?

Johnson & Johnson’s prized reputation as a trusted consumer and pharmaceutical brand is under threat, after a judge in Oklahoma found late last month that the company had played an important role in the biggest public health crisis in the US: the opioid epidemic that killed an estimated 50,000 people in 2017 alone, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to one academic:

“The opioid epidemic is a great example of how everything can go wrong. They all got on the gravy train behind Purdue and, unfortunately, they are suffering for being part of the problem.”

#morninginspo #bosstips #success

One of the joys of writing this newsletter is highlighting my colleagues’ work — and my own! This week, I am plugging, I mean including, Work Tribes, the satirical series on the kind of people you find in the workplace. What can I say? Meetings, encounters, LinkedIn posts are huge inspiration. It’s also a brilliant opportunity to sit down with my co-author, Andrew Hill, management editor, and take the mickey out of office life. This week, we looked at Ronald, the recycling nerd and Cressida, the superwoman, and her LinkedIn post on morning routines.

At 4.30am, my personal trainer Jake, a former mercenary, arrives for Assassin Fitness™. I’ve been doing this programme since January. By the end of 2019, I hope to get from Mata Hari level to Princip, named after the man who killed Archduke Franz Ferdinand. I’ve got some bench pressing to go until I get to global disruption!

How safe is the air we breathe?

I live near a busy road and fret about the damage to my son’s health as we walk to school. This magazine article has not exactly calmed my worries. FT journalists across the world discover the levels of air pollution in their cities. Leslie Hook (pictured), who also lives in London, has alerted me to the problems with the Tube, particularly the Northern Line (the one I grew up using) because of its depth.

Some 7m deaths each year are linked to the effects of air pollution, according to the World Health Organization, making it the biggest environmental killer. Pollution kills more people than car accidents, diabetes or dementia. The effects are particularly pronounced for children, including for those of my colleague Neil Munshi:

“When my wife Sarah and I lived in Mumbai a decade ago, we didn’t think much about air quality. But then we were young and invincible and smoked a pack a day. Now we’ve got young kids and live in Lagos — another great, ­polluted megacity — and we’ve traded in the cigarettes for an addiction to AirVisual, a crowdsourced, live air-quality app that we check obsessively on our phones.”

Quick hits

Other FT stories that have caught my eye this week

BP’s sacking of worker over Nazi parody video upheld by tribunal. Such cases are becoming increasingly common.

Women who quit KPMG over bullying launch rival consulting firm. They pledge not to pull “all nighters” to meet client deadlines or adopt “macho” working practices.

The biggest gender divide is in mathematics: Educationalists are trying to make the subject less gender-biased but cultural traditions are harder to change.

The story that keeps on giving: WeWork’s Adam Neumann returns controversial $5.9m payment.

Argentina: how IMF’s biggest-ever bailout crumbled under Macri. “In Argentina, the IMF is like Lex Luthor . . . it leaves brutal budget cuts and economic chaos in its wake.”

Best of the rest

What I’ve been reading elsewhere

“The biographer at work is like the professional burglar,” wrote Janet Malcolm. In this essay, Andrew Wilson, author of books on Patricia Highsmith and Sylvia Plath, explores biographies’ value. (Boundless) I love Prince. This is a lovely account of writer Dan Piepenbring’s time with the musician, who once said: “Some of my friends have passed away, and I see them in my dreams. It’s like they are here, and the dreams are just like waking.” (New Yorker) It’s not yet published but Margaret Atwood’s sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale is already on the Booker prize-shortlist. Here is the first extract of The Testaments. (The Guardian)

Before you go

The images of the Hong Kong protests on the street have been arresting. Accusing the western media of bias, China has taken to social media platforms Instagram and Twitter to post patriotic messages defending Beijing.

Long Story Short is now on holiday for a week. We will be back on September 20.

