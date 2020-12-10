It’s not quite a case of “Happy Christmas, war is over”. But the decision of the Prudential Regulation Authority to allow UK banks to pay out to shareholders for 2020 shows financial normality is slowly returning. The decision also implicitly asserts an important social contract: when private investors finance a quasi-public utility such as banking, it is reasonable to grant them a return.

The announcement was supposedly timed to help boards wrestling with year-end capital planning. But it was also a small fillip for the City less than two working days before a no-deal Brexit could become a disruptive inevitability.

Bankers and investors will still moan that the PRA’s so-called “guide rails” for payouts are too restrictive. Observers fearful of a prolonged pandemic will say lenders should go on hoarding protective capital. The faceoff will suggest the PRA has got the balance about right.

Banks will be permitted to pay shareholders up to 25 per cent of two years’ profits, defined minutely to narrow loopholes that bankers would otherwise exploit. Equally, lenders can offer up to 20 basis points of risk-weighted assets. The latter stricture could well function as an upper limit for most lenders, given hefty earnings write-offs

A bank with profits of £1bn and RWAs of £300bn could therefore pay out £250m or £600m. Consider instead NatWest Group, a state-controlled lender that is awash with capital it cannot currently reduce. Its common equity tier one ratio is a heady 18.2 per cent of RWAs. Its target range is 13-14 per cent.

NatWest would be permitted to pay out up to £350m to shareholders for the pandemic year, according to Lex sums. Compare that with a distribution of just over £1bn for 2019. The disparity would be even bigger for a bank that was in better shape last year, notably HSBC.

It is sensible to return lenders to greater control of their capital in stages. The transparency of the formula also reduces the danger that the regulator may have to reject specific payout plans, implying the lender is financially fragile. A very British compromise.

