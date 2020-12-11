All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the world’s biggest single machine? What was Walt Disney’s original name for Mickey Mouse before his wife persuaded him to change it? Which poet — also well-known as a novelist — had more poems than anybody else in The Oxford Book of Twentieth Century English Verse, edited by Philip Larkin? Which vintage champagne is named after a Benedictine monk who died in 1715? Which film by the Coen brothers (above) features Albert Finney as an Irish-American mobster? What was the surname of the married couple who co-founded both the New Stateman magazine and the London School of Economics? The only two people to have been the main presenter of both the Radio 1 and Radio 2 breakfast shows are Chris Evans — and who? What’s the first word of the song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” — a number one for both Elvis Presley and UB40? A kipper is a smoked form of which fish? Who won the 2017 Man Booker prize with Lincoln in the Bardo?

