Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the rise of contactless payments in the US, Edward Bramson's battle to shake things up at Barclays and predictions for global banks and the financial services industry in 2019. With special guest Ronit Ghose, Global Sector Head for Banks in Citi Research.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Robert Armstrong, US financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Laura Noonan, US banking editor and Ronit Ghose, Global Sector Head for Banks in Citi Research. Producer: Fiona Symon