The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the rise of contactless payments in the US, Edward Bramson's battle to shake things up at Barclays and predictions for global banks and the financial services industry in 2019. With special guest Ronit Ghose, Global Sector Head for Banks in Citi Research.


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Robert Armstrong, US financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Laura Noonan, US banking editor and  Ronit Ghose, Global Sector Head for Banks in Citi Research. Producer: Fiona Symon 

