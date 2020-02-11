Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A federal judge is poised to approve T-Mobile’s takeover of Sprint, according to sources briefed on the matter, Donald Trump has put forward a budget proposal that slashes key planks of the US social safety net while preserving his tax cut, and the woman who was long seen as Angela Merkel’s successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said she would not run for German chancellor. Plus, nearly 150m Americans were compromised in the 2017 Equifax data breach. The FT’s Kadhim Shubber reports on why the US has blamed China.

