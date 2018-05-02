Wall Street had reckoned the game was up for smartphone companies.

After 10 years of incredible growth after the iPhone debuted, investors were fretting that Apple had dropped the ball, as suppliers including TSMC last month warned of flagging demand for high-end handsets.

Customers are taking longer to upgrade their devices, commentators argue, and even supposed growth markets such as China and India are slowing down.

The world's most valuable company saw tens of billions of dollars wiped from its market capitalisation in just a few days in late April over fears that Apple’s decision to launch the $1,000 iPhone X had come at just the wrong moment.

Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive, sees the smartphone game a little differently.

“I think that it’s one of those things where, like, a team wins the Super Bowl. Maybe you want them to win by a few more points,” he said, addressing investors, “but it’s a Super Bowl winner . . . I could not be prouder of the product.”

Apple’s second-quarter scorecard proved the point: iPhone unit sales of 52m were up only 3 per cent by volume but the product's revenues jumped 14 per cent, as the iPhone X drove its average selling price up by $73 compared with a year ago, to $728.

From its launch in November through until the end of March, the iPhone X has consistently outsold its cheaper siblings, the iPhones 8 and 8 Plus. “This is the first cycle we’ve ever had where the top-of-the-line iPhone model has also been the most popular,” Mr Cook said. “We are very bullish on Apple’s future.”

Apple’s results, and Mr Cook’s confidence, took the market by surprise.

There is credit to be given for the most popular phone being the most expensive phone

Walt Piecyk, analyst at BTIG Research, upgraded his forecasts based on Apple’s guidance that June quarter revenues would increase by as much as 18 per cent, year on year. ”We estimate that Apple’s new guidance implies that it will sell more than 40m iPhones in the June quarter, contradicting the concerns highlighted by our peers in recent weeks,” he said in a note late on Tuesday.

At the same time as reporting a 25 per cent jump in net profits, Apple also announced a $100bn share buyback scheme and increased its dividend by 16 per cent, adding up to an extra $13bn in payouts a year.

However, analysts reckoned it was its forecast of continued iPhone growth that drove Apple's stock up by 4 per cent in after-hours on Tuesday night.

“The majority of the share price movement was that they didn’t guide down” on the outlook for third-quarter revenues, said Gene Munster, a long-serving Apple analyst who is also a tech investor at Loup Ventures. “There is credit to be given for the most popular phone being the most expensive phone.”

The new iPhone’s X-factor is most obvious in China, where Apple sold fewer phones than a year ago but still made more money, according to Ben Bajarin, analyst at Creative Strategies.

Overall, Apple saw revenue grow by 21 per cent in greater China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan. The iPhone X was the top-selling smartphone in China, Apple said, followed by two other iPhone models.

Far from being the liability that many analysts expected it to be, the high price of the iPhone X insulated Apple from the smartphone slowdown that has afflicted Chinese rivals such as Oppo and Vivo.

“If they did not have the iPhone X,” Mr Bajarin said, “they would have seen much more pain than they did.”

But he believes this was more the result of good fortune than Apple’s design.

“I don’t know how anyone could have seen that coming,” he said of the market slowdown. “People were caught off-guard, especially in China.”

Even if the iPhone X sold better around the world than Wall Street’s worst fears, it still was not a “runaway success”, said Wayne Lam, analyst at IHS.

Its popularity now could also be storing up trouble for Apple in the future. “If you have a $1,000 phone, consumers could hold on to it for longer to justify the cost,” he said. “Then you are just pushing out the refresh cycle. That may ultimately come back to haunt Apple.”

Meanwhile, Apple could sustain its higher average selling price by launching a new model in September that includes the iPhone X’s facial recognition system and edge-to-edge display, but with a larger screen.

Mr Cook hinted at this approach on Tuesday, saying: “We are going to continue to provide different iPhones for folks to meet their needs.”

With so much capital on its balance sheet that it can afford to give away another $100bn to shareholders and still have tens of billions in cash left over, Mr Cook is able to play the long game.

“I don’t buy the view that the smartphone market is saturated,” he said, suggesting that Apple could both increase its market share and pick up new customers as feature phone owners upgraded to smartphones.

“The smartphone market is sort of like the best market for a consumer product company in the history of the world," he added. “We are very happy to be a part of it.”