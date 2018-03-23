Vittorio Colao, Vodafone’s chief executive, is closing in on a decade at the helm of one of the UK’s largest companies. Like Arsène Wenger, the longstanding manager of Arsenal FC, his only rivals in terms of length of tenure in the listed telecoms sector are in the lower leagues, where the steady hand of veteran executives can be valuable.

Yet the long-serving heads of KCom and Gamma are both moving on at the start of 2018 and it appears that a new broom is sweeping through some of the industry’s smaller companies.

KCom

Bill Halbert has been the figurehead at KCom for 11 years, first as a non-executive director, then as executive chairman and most recently as chief executive. The former BT and Sprint executive joined the Hull-based company at a time when it was in danger of financial collapse and led a recovery plan.

As part of this, the company has invested significantly in fibre optic broadband in Hull and east Yorkshire, and focused its activities outside the city to corporate contracts and cloud-based services, including a landmark contract with the UK tax authority.

Last month, however, KCom announced that the search for a new chief executive had begun.

Some investors have found progress at the company too slow and wanted it to retrench and focus purely on its cash-generative telecoms business. Hull is the only part of the UK not served by BT, and some investors argue that KCom should be exploiting that position rather than taking the fight to larger companies on a national basis.

Few expect KCom to return to the FTSE 100 — it was there at the turn of the century — but at about 90p the shares are roughly where they were both a year ago and five years ago, which has caused frustration.

Revenue in the six months to September 30, its last published set of results, fell 8.5 per cent to £151m and profit before tax dropped 23 per cent to £13.6m.

A break-up of the business in the medium term had been on the cards under Mr Halbert but a new chief executive could look for a quicker move to refocus on KCom’s Hull roots.

Gamma Communications

Another departing veteran is Bob Falconer. He has been chief executive of Gamma Communications, the telecoms business that was built from assets snapped up for a song after the £2.5bn collapse of Atlantic Telecom, since 2004 and led the float of the company a decade later.

Mr Falconer has decided to retire and on Thursday presented his last set of results. In 2017, Gamma’s revenue increased 12 per cent to £238m while pre-tax profit rose 22 per cent to £26m. The dividend was raised 12 per cent which was a nice parting gift for investors. A 26 per cent rise in capital expenditure is expected to reverse in 2018.

The one hiccup for Gamma was its entry into the mobile market, which it said has taken longer than expected to get moving. The company acquired utility SSE’s mobile network, which was never fully launched, and has installed its own electronics. However, it said mobile had proved difficult to establish but sales volumes have started to rise.

Gamma is rare among UK telecoms groups in that it is reporting double-digit organic growth and strong returns to investors. Megabuyte, the research company, said: “Under Falconer, Gamma has successfully navigated the black runs of life as a public company, under-promising and over delivering, highlighted by a near all-time high share price of 730p versus the 187p IPO price”.

Andrew Taylor, best known for his time as chief executive of billing systems company Intec, will take over in May and will hope to maintain the momentum.

AdEPT Telecom

Buy and build has been a favourite strategy for UK telecoms companies, but former listed companies Daisy and Alternative Networks bought and built so much that one eventually bought the other.

There is still plenty of smaller fruit for the picking and AdEPT Telecom, another buy-and-builder, is still on the hunt. The company’s long-serving chief executive Ian Fishwick, who founded the business in 2003, remains in the driving seat, unlike his peers.

The company has a rule that it will not acquire any business that is not within a two-hour drive of its head office in Tunbridge Wells in Kent. That is because it wants to keep a close eye on what it buys and try to ensure integration works.

AdEPT has a £73m market capitalisation having trebled in value in the past five years. Like its larger rivals, it has started to look beyond traditional telecoms services of lines and calls.

That was evident when it bought Atomwide for £12m last August. The purchase, partly funded by the government’s Business Growth Fund, took it into the market for selling technology services, such as app hosting, to 4,000 schools.

Revenue for the six months to September 2017, its last published results, increased 36 per cent to £22.6m with pre-tax profit rising by the same percentage to £2.1m. The interim dividend was raised 13 per cent.