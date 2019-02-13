The UK’s momentous withdrawal from the EU presents a cascade of problems for Ireland but Paschal Donohoe, finance minister, insists the country’s minority government can ride out the threat of a no-deal Brexit if talks fail.

Mr Donohoe, a linchpin of Leo Varadkar’s administration, says he is confident the government will continue in office to pass a budget for 2020 this coming autumn. The centre-right Fine Gael government rules thanks to a confidence-and-supply parliamentary voting pact with Fianna Fáil, the largest opposition party. Although their formal agreement ended in December, Fianna Fáil has pledged not to force an election for at least a year due to Brexit.

But can the deal stick? Interviewed in his office by the Financial Times, Mr Donohoe is adamant that it will. Fianna Fáil’s commitment “was extended by them to us in good faith and I believe they will stand by that commitment”, he says. “They have approached [three previous budgets under the deal] constructively and, while of course we have our differences on many matters, I believe they understand that we are at a moment of rare national interest.”

That moment has seen Dublin pushed into the centre of the Brexit debate amid uncertainty over the future of the Northern Ireland border. The stakes are all the higher because the effort to avoid a hard border comes alongside the threat of severe collateral damage to Ireland’s economy if Britain leaves without an agreement.

Mr Donohoe’s ministry has warned of a “substantial slowdown” in activity if there is no deal; in the medium term, the economy could be about 4 per cent smaller than current projections, which assume an orderly exit. Sectoral risks are varied, with agribusiness highly exposed to World Trade Organization tariffs in a no-deal situation. Still, Mr Donohoe is confident that Ireland’s banking system can withstand the turmoil of a disorderly Brexit.

For the finance minister, this is significant. More than 10 years after the crash of 2008, large tracts of the banking sector remain in state ownership. Huge public bailouts at the height of crisis remain contentious but Mr Donohoe believes Irish lenders are now in a much a better position to confront the threat of no deal.

Such confidence has its roots in the banks’ efforts last year to intensify the sale of soured home loans from the crisis. Lenders such as Allied Irish Banks and Permanent TSB, in which the government retains majority shareholdings, as well as Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland, sold non-performing mortgages to several US investment vehicles. Concerned that elevated levels of non-performing loans risk financial stability, the European Central Bank and local regulators have long pressured banks to take such action. “This has been very, very difficult for customers and for banks but it’s even more important in the light of a Brexit now occurring,” says Mr Donohoe. “That’s one of the reasons why it was such an ongoing area of focus for us last year.”

Indeed, the Central Bank of Ireland recently said the risks to the banking system of a no-deal Brexit were “manageable” as most significant companies have prepared “and are executing” contingency plans.

“I absolutely share the view of the central bank in relation to the stability of our banking sector, and in particular the very tough decisions that Irish banks had to take across 2018 in relation to the management of [non-performing loans] on their balance sheet,” he says.

The minister has been on the road repeatedly in recent weeks, visiting the US twice and Davos. Yet, despite the charm offensive, he and other Irish leaders still face criticism over the comparatively low 12.5 per cent corporate tax rate that has attracted many multinationals to Ireland — and which has helped Dublin lure banks seeking a post-Brexit EU hub.

Mr Donohoe says such attacks fail to recognise the elimination of the most controversial schemes, among them the “double Irish” loophole that helped big global groups to curtail their tax bills by exploiting nations’ different definitions of corporate residency. “We do not get the recognition that is merited for the change that we have made.”

In any event, he argues that the global tax landscape is changing “with a speed that I think will only be appreciated in the coming years”. Ireland backs the OECD’s overhaul of global tax rules. But Donald Trump’s reform of US business taxation has also had an impact on Dublin, prompting some companies to move assets serving European markets out of tax havens and into Ireland. Large American companies must now pay the US corporate tax rate of 21 per cent on profits — unless they already pay tax abroad at a rate greater than 10 per cent.

Ireland collected a record €10.4bn in corporation tax last year, leading to anxiety about its increasing dependence on what can be a volatile revenue source. Mr Donohoe insists he is alive to such concerns, pointing out that he has increased sales taxes this year on the hospitality and services sectors in a bid to broaden the tax base. “We have built our budgetary arithmetic on collecting a smaller amount of corporation tax this year than we actually collected for last year.”

Time will tell whether that proves true. But in the meantime he must contend with multiple Brexit uncertainties. “We have never had a situation occur where an economy of the scale and sophistication and interdependence of the UK leaves a trading and political union like the EU,” Mr Donohoe says. “It is comparable to the greatest challenges that we have faced across our past.”