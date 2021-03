Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Helen Warrell, the FT’s defence and security editor, talks to cybersecurity expert Dmitri Alperovitch about the SolarWinds and Microsoft hacks. How extensive was the damage inflicted and how should the west respond to such attacks?

Clips: CBS, CNN, NBC









