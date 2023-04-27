FTAV’s further reading
Carlsen the GOAT; Google Brain; economics of war; miraculous atoms and steamboat races
Elsewhere on Thursday . . .
— Magnus Carlsen’s legacy is still being written (The Ringer)
— Why
Why does Google Brain exist? (Modern Descartes)
— The best solution for First Republic is in the hands of the big banks (LinkedIn)
— On the economic mechanics of warfare (St Louis Fed)
— Should we trust Apple with mental health data? (The Verge)
— Why atoms are the universe’s greatest miracle (Big Think)
— Deadly steamboat races! (Smithsonian)
— A narrative analysis of whether monetary policy actually matters by the Romers (NBER)
— Ray Dalio on China vs US (LinkedIn)
