The US central bank shows no signs of changing monetary policy

The Federal Reserve upgraded its view of the US economic recovery, but kept interest rates close to zero, Brussels has insisted it is putting in place tough new processes to ensure the EU’s unprecedented recovery fund is not frittered away and global health expert Abraar Karan talks about the current surge in coronavirus cases in India. Plus, the FT’s banking editor, Stephen Morris, explains how Credit Suisse got itself into so much trouble and whether it can dig itself out.





Fed paints rosier picture of US economic recovery

https://www.ft.com/content/296ae4e6-5e4e-44fc-8636-67e2ad38eee4





Brussels vows to apply tough rules to recovery spending

https://www.ft.com/content/1b345e2a-e442-42df-b9ae-4e0bfe68dcbe?





Credit Suisse: plotting a comeback after ‘costly mistakes’ took it to the brink

https://www.ft.com/content/2cac83f5-9631-45ae-8080-586a6bc90d55





