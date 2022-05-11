Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on Donald Trump, and all but one of the global investment banks in China finally managed to eke out a profit last year. Plus, a look at the new president of the Philippines, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Musk says he would reverse Trump’s Twitter ban, calling it ‘foolish’ and ‘morally wrong’

Global investment banks in China finally turn a profit

The Marcos revival: how late Philippine dictator’s son went from exile to election favourite

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva, and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.