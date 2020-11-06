Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

With redundancies at their highest level since the financial crisis and businesses struggling with a second lockdown, today’s job seekers face challenging headwinds.

If you’re looking for a job, or worried about the threat of redundancy — help is at hand. Jonathan Black, director of the careers service at the University of Oxford, will take readers’ questions at our next live Business Clinic, alongside Claer Barrett, the FT’s consumer editor.

To take place at 12 noon UK time on Tuesday November 10, the video discussion will be embedded in this story and you can leave your comments and questions for the experts below. Alternatively, watch live on the FT’s YouTube channel or LinkedIn page, where you can ask questions via the live chat function.

The author of the FT’s Dear Jonathan column will offer advice on transferring your skills to a different sector, making the most of your network and what recruiters are looking for right now. Workers over 50 have faced a particularly tough time, and will be a key focus in this session, alongside recent graduates who are struggling to land their first job.