Final salary pensions: what is the government proposing?

Workers relying on a final salary pension are at risk of retiring thousands of pounds worse off under new proposals aimed at easing pressures on struggling employers.

A discussion paper published by the government this week floated changes that would allow stressed employers to pay less generous inflation increases to final salary pensioners, or even pay none at all.

The move was the most controversial in a wide-ranging document or green paper designed to stimulate debate about the future of the UK’s 6,000 final salary schemes, which have 11m members.

What has the government suggested in its green paper?

Final salary or defined benefit pension schemes promise to pay a retirement income for life, based on salary and length of service, and typically increase each year in line with inflation.

But the costs to employers funding these schemes has risen significantly as life expectancy has increased.

To ease financial pressures on businesses, the government has proposed changes that would allow “stressed” employers to reduce, or even halt, the “gold-plated” indexation element of these pensions.

Options floated in the green paper include allowing employers to switch from linking inflation increases not to the Retail Prices Index, but instead to the typically slower-rising Consumer Prices Index.

That could save them about £90bn but would see pensioners lose around £20,000 of income over their lifetime, according to the document.

An even more radical option the government suggested would allow the most underfunded schemes temporarily to halt inflation rises altogether.

How serious is the problem? Are companies reaching the point where they can’t fund their pension schemes?

While most of the UK’s 6,000 private sector defined benefit schemes have a funding deficit, the government said there was little evidence to suggest an affordability crisis for most employers. “There is also little evidence that funding deficits are driving companies to insolvency,” the green paper said. “Deficits are likely to shrink if employers continue to pay at current levels.”

However, pension scheme deficits were having a “significant” impact on the business of “some” employers, it added.

“While we do not believe a case has been made for across-the-board reductions in benefits paid by defined benefit schemes, there may be a case for changing the arrangements for stressed schemes and sponsors, which will help to preserve value and jobs in the economy, while also delivering a good deal for members.”

So what does that mean for scheme members?

The green paper is only a discussion document and the government is still making up its mind on whether to proceed.

However, it has strongly indicated that any decision to allow schemes to water down their pension promises would not be taken lightly, and most likely targeted at businesses that are in financial difficulty.

Do bear in mind that if your employer goes bust now, you will take a cut to your retirement income of at least 10 per cent if payment of your pension switches to the pensions lifeboat fund.

Helping an employer stay afloat by accepting reduced indexation may be a way to avoid deeper cuts to pensions if a company goes bust, some in the pension industry have argued.

Is this an argument in favour of transferring out?

News that pension cuts have been put on the table will certainly be worrying for anyone relying on a final salary pension for their retirement income. But cashing in your final salary pension is a big decision. It should take into account a wide range of factors, such as the cash deal on offer and your wider asset base, not just the security of your employer. A qualified and regulated independent financial adviser can help you consider all the important factors.

When could these changes come into effect?

The government is still a long way from making any decision as it has floated the ideas rather than laid out firm proposals. Its consultation closes in May, after which it may publish a white paper, setting out more concrete plans, which would be subject to yet further consultation.

But any proposal to allow schemes to switch from RPI to CPI without members’ consent is likely to be subject to serious opposition. Unite, Britain’s largest union, this week urged the government to rule out any such measure, saying it would equate to “legalised theft” of pensioner incomes.