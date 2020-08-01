Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson put a brake on the reopening of parts of the UK, as cases of coronavirus began to surge again. Will these localised lockdowns work? Plus, we discuss the chaos over the introduction of quarantine restrictions on tourists returning from countries such as Spain, and whether the traditional “Red Wall” Labour heartlands are still supporting the Conservatives after changing sides in last year’s election. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jim Pickard, Laura Hughes, Robert Shrimsley and Andy Bounds. Produced by Anna Dedhar, Josh de la Mare and Breen Turner. The editor is Liam Nolan. Review clips: BBC, Sky and Parliament.

