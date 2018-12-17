Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

Four years after Isis controlled as much as a third of Iraq and declared a caliphate, it has retrenched, but still has the power to carry out kidnappings, killings and bombings. Chloe Cornish talks to Andrew England about the continuing threat posed by the group to stability in the region


Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Chloe Cornish, Middle East correspondent and Andrew England, Middle East editor.  Producer: Fiona Symon

