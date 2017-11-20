Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

A few months ago, the Financial Times asked professors at six universities across Europe to invite their students to join us in a unique intellectual exercise.

With Brexit negotiations ongoing and the election of a US president whose commitment to European unity is questionable, we wanted to give the bright young minds inheriting Europe a chance to contribute ideas that will shape their future. What did they think was best for the continent?

We partnered with Sciences Po in Paris; Bocconi in Milan; Trinity College Dublin; Jagiellonian University in Krakow; the Hertie School of Governance in Berlin; and the Athens University of Economics and Business.

The professors put four questions to their students and asked them to write op-eds for a chance to be published in the FT: Should the next frontier for Europe be deeper integration, or handing back some power to nation states? Would it be wise to reconsider the four founding freedoms in the EU treaties? Is it time to concentrate on the eurozone rather than the broader EU27? And to what extent is German leadership of Europe desirable or necessary?

We received a total of 18 op-eds: three finalists from each university, chosen by each department. These essays went to a group of judges from inside and outside the FT, who were very impressed by the submissions. Adjectives the judges used to describe the essays included “gutsy”, “lively” and “refreshing”.

At one point, FT columnist Wolfgang Munchau commended a reference to Edmund Burke, saying, “Burke was clever. I wish I’d thought of that.”

“I think what struck me was the divide between two types of pieces: technocratic ones focused on economics, and the others, focused on the European demos and the necessity to deepen the connection between the EU and its citizens,” said Catherine Fieschi, executive director of Counterpoint and a Future of Europe judge. “It mirrors rather neatly the current debate (or should I say quandary)! Proof these students should be at the heart of the debate.”

“I thought the essays as a whole contained a combination of optimism and concern that were a pretty accurate reflection of the state of European public opinion today,” said Tony Barber, the FT’s Europe editor.

We are pleased to introduce below the six winning students from the competition, whose essays will be published throughout this week.

Following them are our seven judges, who have extensive expertise in and knowledge of European politics, economics and diplomacy.

This follows our successful Future of Britain project. We will be hosting events at each university, beginning with a panel debate in Athens on Wednesday November 22. They will all be livestreamed on Facebook.

Meet the winners Marie Sophie Hingst Trinity College Dublin Marie Sophie has just finished her PhD on English colonialism in 17th-century Ireland at the Trinity College Dublin School of History and Humanities. She is now back to books, French movies and Dingle cheese. Aron Kerpel-Fronius Jagiellonian University, Krakow Aron is a postgraduate student at UCL and the Jagiellonian University, studying for a double degree in political anthropology and comparative politics. Rositsa Kratunkova Sciences Po, Paris Rositsa holds a Masters in Law from Plovdiv University and is currently pursuing a masters in European Affairs at Sciences Po in Paris. Julian Lang The Hertie School of Governance, Berlin Julian is a 22-year-old Master of International Affairs student at the Hertie School of Governance. He is set to graduate in spring 2018. His research focuses mainly on transatlantic security policy vis-à-vis Russia and the Middle East. You can find more of his work here. Spyros Tsaousis Athens University of Economics and Business Spyros is a postgraduate student at the Athens University of Economics & Business, studying for a Masters in European Studies. He works as a finance project manager for GE Power. Enrico Ellero Bocconi University, Milan Enrico is a third-year student in economics and finance at Bocconi University, Milan. He is the president of Aleph-Analisi Strategiche, a student association for foreign policy, intelligence and defence.