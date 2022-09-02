The US releases the latest jobs numbers today and analysts expect the pace of positions added to have slowed in August, eurozone unemployment fell to an all-time low of 6.6% of the workforce, the cruise industry is recovering from the pandemic but the industry now faces resistance from politicians and climate activists, and US officials have told semiconductor maker Nvidia it will need special licences to sell high-end processors to Chinese customers.

US Jobs growth expected to have slowed in August

Eurozone jobless rate hits record low of 6.6% in July

The cruise ship conflict

Growing evidence that Covid-19 is leaving people sicker

US blocks Nvidia AI chip exports to China

