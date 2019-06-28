Joe Biden, the frontrunner in the race to be the Democratic presidential candidate for 2020, has come under attack from his younger colleagues during his first televised debate, being urged by one rival to “pass the torch to a younger generation”.

Mr Biden, the former US vice-president, defended his candidacy on Wednesday night as some of the party’s less well-known figures had a chance to put him under his toughest scrutiny of the race so far.

Eric Swalwell, a thirtysomething California congressman, took an early swipe at Mr Biden, noting that during his first presidential run in 1988, Mr Biden had argued that it was “time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans”.

“If we’re going to solve the issues of climate chaos, pass the torch. If we’re going to solve the issue of student loan debt, pass the torch. If we’re going to [stop] any gun violence for families who are fearful to send their kids to school, pass the torch,” Mr Swalwell argued.

Mr Biden retorted: “I’m still holding on to the torch.”

The exchange underscored the generational and ideological divisions on display on Thursday night — the second-night in two back-to-back live TV debates and the first forum for many of the top contenders to introduce themselves to voters.

Mr Biden entered Thursday night’s debate as the frontrunner. According to an average of RealClearPolitics polls, Mr Biden is currently leading the pack of more than two-dozen candidates with 32 per cent support. Behind Mr Biden are Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator, with 16.9 per cent, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren with 12.8 per cent, California senator Kamala Harris with 7 per cent and South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg with 6.6 per cent.

Already in the 2020 campaign, Mr Biden has become a frequent target, with competitors going after the former senator’s decades-long record in politics, including his support for a now controversial 1990s criminal justice bill, and his handling of Anita Hill’s testimony during Clarence Thomas's Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

In more recent weeks Mr Biden has come under fire for touting his ability to co-operate with two segregationists that he worked with in the Senate, and for saying that he would continue to support the Hyde amendment, which blocks federal funding for abortion — a position he later reversed following blowback from Democratic colleagues.

Mr Biden’s change in stance is one of numerous examples of how the Democratic party and its presidential candidates have tacked to the left in the age of Donald Trump, with many of the voters that make up the party's base calling for increasingly liberal policies on immigration, healthcare and even the Democratic strategy to take on — and take down — Mr Trump.

In Wednesday’s debate, much of the night was dominated by Ms Warren, the progressive Massachusetts senator, who made news by stating that she would get rid of Americans’ private health insurance if elected in order to move to a universal healthcare system that was entirely federally funded.

Moderates, including Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota senator, have rejected Ms Warren’s proposal — one of the key areas where divisions have appeared between the 2020 contenders.

The candidates have also offered competing solutions on how to deal with the humanitarian crisis at the US-Mexico border, with some candidates arguing that all immigration offences should be classified as civil offences, rather than criminal ones, and others arguing against such a measure, which they say would benefit cartels and other nefarious actors.