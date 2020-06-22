Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boris Johnson will hammer out a new plan with senior ministers this week aimed at unblocking talks on Britain’s future relationship with the EU, and the delay of oil and gas projects in Senegal signals the aftershocks from the coronavirus crisis are even hurting economies that have avoided the worst of the pandemic itself. Plus, some economists have suggested the Federal Reserve could target the black unemployment rate in its monetary policy as a means of addressing income inequality in the US. One such advocate, Janelle Jones of the Groundwork Collaborative, unpacks her proposal.

