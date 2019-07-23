Donald Trump has praised Chinese leader Xi Jinping over his handling of the protests in Hong Kong, after a weekend that saw police fire tear gas at demonstrators and a mob launched a vicious attack on pro-democracy campaigners.

The US president told reporters at a White House meeting with Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister, that the weeks of protests had been “relatively non-violent”, adding that Mr Xi should be applauded for letting them continue.

“I think [China] could stop them if they wanted . . . I’m not involved in it very much but I think President Xi of China has acted responsibly, very responsibly,” he said.

The comments come after the Financial Times reported earlier this month that Mr Trump agreed to tone down criticism of Beijing’s approach to the protests in order to revive talks to resolve the US-China trade war.

Hong Kong authorities have come under fierce criticism over their slow response to a mob-style attack in the city’s outer suburbs on Sunday night.

A group of men in white T-shirts, who have been accused of being members of criminal gangs known as “triads”, beat people at a railway station shortly after the latest demonstrations against a controversial extradition bill in the centre of the city.

The latest rallies, which ended in a fierce stand-off between police and protesters, saw demonstrators directly target one of China’s main government buildings in the city for the first time after they defaced the exterior of the Liaison Office, the mainland government’s principal office in Hong Kong.

Wang Zhimin, director of the office, said the vandalism was “absolutely intolerable”, adding: “These (acts) . . . have seriously damaged the feelings of all Chinese people including seven million Hong Kong compatriots.”

The latest violence has alarmed business groups. The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce issued a strongly worded statement on Monday calling on the government to withdraw the bill and officials to be held accountable for the “poor” handling of the situation.

The UK Foreign Office updated its travel advice to Hong Kong, warning that “activities related to protests have spilled over into large public spaces, including shopping centres, housing estates and metro (“MTR”) stations”. It added that “there is the possibility of casualties among those accidentally caught up in events”.

The UK, which handed over sovereignty of Hong Kong to China in 1997, has previously called on the city’s authorities to conduct an independent investigation into the violence.