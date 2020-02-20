Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Award-winning podcaster Kaitlin Prest (of The Heart and Mermaid Palace) is one of the most innovative people making audio today. She chats with Lilah about sex, power and the grey areas around consent—as well as how her collective of queer anarchist outsiders climbed to the top of the audio world. Plus: trend forecaster Emily Segal, known for coining the term 'normcore', stops by to share her top five alternate takeaways from fashion month (including that trends may be entirely over!).





As always, we'd love to hear from you. Say hi on Twitter @FTCultureCall, or by email at culturecall@ft.com to tell us what you're reading, watching, listening to or otherwise obsessed with. And if you enjoy the show, why not leave us a review on Apple Podcasts?





Recommended links:





–Kaitlin Prest and Drew Denny's new audio show, Asking For it, comes out February 25. Trailer here: https://mermaidpalace.org/Asking-For-It

–The Heart's three part series on consent, 'No': https://www.theheartradio.org/no-episodes

–If you liked Emily Segal of Nemesis, this is a great conversation between her and star fashion designer Virgil Abloh: http://moussemagazine.it/virgil-abloh-emily-segal-2018/

–Danny Leigh's piece about Amy documentarian Asif Kapadia ('the director who reinvented the documentary'): https://www.ft.com/content/5311f8ce-871b-11e9-a028-86cea8523dc2

–Gris' Twitter thread about the best theatre on in London right now: https://twitter.com/griseldamb/status/1229743591863541761

–FT review of Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt and Death of England (paywall): https://www.ft.com/content/9f91a7f6-4e4b-11ea-95a0-43d18ec715f5

–Gris' Culture Call interview with Kristen Roupenian, author of Cat Person: https://www.ft.com/content/79a36ebb-3599-4231-92e8-094220b414ef

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.