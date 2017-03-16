EU says Balkans would benefit from a single market

Western Balkan countries should create a single market to push back against foreign interference and quash political unrest, the EU’s enlargement chief has said, as Brussels looks for ways to stabilise the under-developed and politically volatile region.

Johannes Hahn, EU enlargement commissioner, called on prime ministers from six states to create “a single space for economic development” that would remove barriers to trade and boost their chances of eventually joining the bloc.

Speaking in Bosnia on Thursday, Mr Hahn said “severe domestic crises” and “serious ethnic tensions” had aligned with foreign interference from “further east” to multiply European concerns about the region’s future. Recent months have seen a flare-up of political clashes in the region, often placing western partners and Russia on opposite sides of the disputes.

Moscow backed the decision of Macedonia’s president to block a parliamentary majority from forming a government. The Kremlin has also encouraged Bosnian Serb leaders who are threatening to hold a vote on seceding from the Bosnian federation, while Montenegrin authorities say they foiled a Moscow-backed coup attempt to overthrow the government in November.

The swirling crises have stoked fears in Brussels that the institutional crises could descend into ethnic conflict and a geopolitical confrontation, 16 years after the Yugoslav wars ended.

EU leaders in Brussels last week expressed “unequivocal support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans” but, with progress towards EU membership slow, Brussels has struggled to find new incentives to guide the countries’ development.

Mr Hahn said the EU leaders’ statement had created a “window of opportunity” to gain western backing for the initiative. “I don’t think you can afford to squander this positive climate through domestic confrontations and blaming neighbours,” he told a summit of leaders in Sarajevo.

The proposal for the single market would include Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Kosovo, Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

EU officials say tariffs are being liberalised but point to other obstacles to trade and restrictions on capital flows. “They need to sell themselves as one market of 20+ million people,” said one senior EU Commission official.

Opinion EU goes back to the future in the Balkans Russia and Turkey are united in their efforts to reduce the bloc’s influence

Vladimir Krulj, Serbia’s chief economist for EU Accession, said Belgrade backed the idea.

“Specifically we need to harmonise rules on infrastructure and energy projects: if a project starts in Zagreb and ends in Belgrade, there should be the same standards for construction permits so investors encounter less red tape. If the rules are also in line with EU regulation, then that will also help our membership prospects,” Mr Krulj said.

Serbia, the largest of the six countries, has made uneven progress in its negotiations for EU membership and the process will last until at least 2020. Brussels last year said Belgrade still needs to establish a credible record in fighting organised crime and allowing freedom of expression.