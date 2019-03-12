Coming soon

British prime minister Theresa May will put her Brexit deal to a vote in parliament on Tuesday after claiming victory in agreeing “legally binding” changes with Brussels late on Monday designed to win support from MPs. But the latest version of the deal, which aims to ensure that the Northern Irish backstop would be temporary, has already been met with scepticism from politicians in opposition as well as her own Conservative party.

Many votes hinge on the legal verdict by attorney general Geoffrey Cox on the deal, and the backing of Northern Ireland’s DUP and the Brexit-supporting ERG group.