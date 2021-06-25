Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US President Joe Biden has secured a deal on an infrastructure package worth about $1tn to spend on upgrading roads, bridges and broadband networks over the next eight years, and the US Federal Reserve loosened restrictions on dividends and buybacks by America’s biggest banks as it released an analysis showing the lenders could suffer almost $500bn in losses and still easily meet capital requirements, and the price of bitcoin briefly dropped below $30,000 in volatile trading after a sweeping regulatory crackdown.





Biden agrees slimmed-down $1tn infrastructure deal with senators

https://www.ft.com/content/b262ed46-152d-42bd-9a6d-b70d679bb282?





Fed gives passing grade to biggest US banks in stress tests

https://wwwk.ft.com/content/78f53986-fefa-4208-b4ea-674052a9ca3f





Bitcoin sinks below $30,000 for first time since January:

https://www.ft.com/content/a53a6342-f1e3-4cfe-aab0-642434da428c





Andreessen Horowitz increases crypto bets with new $2.2bn fund

https://www.ft.com/content/36413e3e-7915-45c7-b4ce-ccbeac972c94?

