Telehealth company Ro started life selling supplements to stop hair loss and other medication for problems patients find awkward discussing in-person. In the pandemic it pivoted to facilitate remote coronavirus assessment services. Fear is apparently a more effective selling point than shame. This week the New York start-up was rewarded with a $1.5bn valuation in a funding round led by General Catalyst, the venture capital firm whose past success stories include Snap, Stripe and Airbnb.

Coronavirus has spurred the long-predicted detachment of US healthcare provision from patient locations. To reduce the risk of virus transmission, enforcement of privacy law HIPAA for telemedicine was relaxed. So were requirements for in-person prescriptions. The result is a giant leap in demand. A US survey by McKinsey in April found close to half of those asked were using telehealth services, up from about a tenth before the pandemic. Shares in listed telemedicine company Teladoc are up 155 per cent since the start of the year.

Until now, telehealth has been a fringe industry. According to data from PitchBook, just 6 per cent of total investments in US healthtech went to telemedicine companies over the past three years. Expect this to change if regulation remains relaxed.

Telehealth promises doctors access to more patients at lower costs. Ro co-founder Zachariah Reitano likens the service to Shopify, which facilitates customer access for multiple online vendors. By accepting cash it has evaded complex negotiations with insurance providers. Catchy names may not be the company’s strong suit (the women’s health service is dubbed Rory while the men’s is Roman) but it has expanded services to include access to generic drugs. In the space of three years, Ro says it is generating annual revenue of $250m. At six times trailing revenue its valuation is far lower than Teladoc’s.

Maintaining momentum for the wider sector will require regulators and insurers to agree that virtual doctor visits should outlast the pandemic. Demand may be high but without payment parity for virtual consultations most providers will have few incentives to keep offering the service.

