Chaebol clean-up propels tripling of S Korean M&A volumes

South Korean mergers and acquisitions volumes more than tripled in the first half of this year as the country’s family-run conglomerates, known as chaebol, embarked on a restructuring push.

The value of reported M&A in South Korea reached Won41.5tn ($36.6bn) in the first six months of this year, compared with the Won13tn seen a year earlier, according to the Korean Fair Trade Commission.

By reference, global M&A volumes rose 2 per cent in the same period to $1.55tn, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Dealmaking from Asia-Pacific excluding Japan fell 1 per cent to $375bn.

Most — Won25.6tn — of the Korean deal volume was an entirely domestic affair, driven by chaebol combining units as the entities looked to simplify sprawling corporate structures to add transparency, said Choi Soon-young, researcher at Korea Capital Market Institute.

The biggest deal topping the list was the Won15.9tn merger between Seoul Metro and its affiliate Seoul Metropolitan Rapid Transit Corp in May.

The second biggest was the Won9.3tn acquisition of auto parts supplier Harman International Industries by Samsung Electronics.

“Korean companies are keen to develop growth drivers through acquisitions as they see their businesses mature,” said Kim Yun-kyung, researcher at Korea Economic Research Institute.

Lotte Group, the country’s fifth-largest conglomerate, is in the middle of a group-wide restructuring. Shareholders last week approved Lotte’s plan to set up a holding company by splitting and then merging its four affiliated units — Lotte Shopping, Lotte Confectionery, Lotte Chilsung Beverage and Lotte Food.

The acquisition of Korean companies by foreign groups also increased, with the value of such transactions more than quadrupling year on year to Won4.5tn in the first half, with deals focused on the country’s technology sector.

“Korean IT companies remain attractive targets for foreign buyers due to their technological prowess,” said Ms Kim.

Although Samsung took over Harman to enter the auto tech industry and is buying up small software companies offshore, many South Korean companies remain reluctant to pursue big foreign deals despite a growing cash pile.

“They [South Korean companies] still seem to prefer organic growth over acquisitions even when they want to expand into business areas,” said Mr Choi. “Cross-border acquisitions remain challenging for many Korean companies, given the difficulties in the post-acquisition integration process due to cultural and linguistic differences.”