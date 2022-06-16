Where money and power collide
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Rachman Review news every morning.
Gideon talks to the billionaire investor Ray Dalio about the connections he's found between the rise and fall of markets and the rise and fall of nations.
Clips: CBS, CNBC, BBC
Policy errors of the 1970s echo in our times
Fed begins quantitative tightening on unprecedented scale
Top investors split on direction of ‘tempestuous’ China’s markets
Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Rachman Review when a new story is published