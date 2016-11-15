Trump transition in disarray, BBC in North Korea and how vegans upended the American food system

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Russia launched its long-awaited offensive across Syria on Tuesday just hours after Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict with Donald Trump amid growing questions about how the incoming US president will deal with his Russian counterpart. The FT’s Big Read today explains how their relationship has Nato on edge and why the spectre of nuclear war is back 25 years after the world believed it had been buried.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s transition was in disarray on Tuesday, with key figures purged and those remaining mired in infighting. The president-elect’s tangled web of foreign holdings and conflicts of interest came under fresh scrutiny. Adding to to the list of difficulties for the new administration, Saudi Arabia warned Mr Trump on blocking oil imports - a campaign promise.

Asian equities and bonds took Wall Street’s lead and rallied on Wednesday on the so-called Trumpflation trade but the speed of the moves has slowed. Speaking in Athens, President Barack Obama blamed the rise of Mr Trump and Brexit on a backlash against globalisation. — something hedge fund kingpin Ray Dalio is also warning about. (FT, WaPo, NYT)

In the news

Rio Tinto email scandal Lawyers for the Anglo-Australian group uncovered more than a year ago internal emails about a questionable $10.5m payment to a consultant, but the mining company did not alert law enforcement authorities and investors about the matter until last week. (FT)

Snapchat IPO The social messaging company, known as Snap, has filed paperwork for an IPO that could value it at $20bn-$25bn, making it the biggest US stock market debut since Alibaba in 2014. (FT, Reuters)

BBC in North Korea The BBC World Service is to start broadcasting a daily radio programme into North Korea as part of its biggest global expansion in more than 70 years. The Korean service, to be launched in the spring, will be transmitted in short wave to try to evade the communist government’s censors. (FT)

May’s Ides of March UK PM Theresa May is preparing to railroad a short bill through parliament authorising her to trigger the Brexit process next March in the event that the government loses its Supreme Court appeal. But a leaked memo saying the British government has no clear strategy to leave the EU has sparked furore. Meanwhile, the EU’s negotiators are pushing for a draft UK exit deal by mid-2018 that would demand an exit bill of as much as €60bn. (FT, Times)

Denzel praises Trump — not A fabricated news story claiming Hollywood actor Denzel Washington had praised US President-elect Donald Trump has been shared more than 22,000 times since Monday. Facebook and Google, facing mounting criticism over how fake news on their sites may have influenced the election outcome, have now responded by taking aim at those fake news websites’ revenue sources. (BBC, NYT)

Dear leader Chinese president Xi Jinping has in recent weeks promoted a series of political allies, bringing his own power base into the upper ranks of the Communist party as he seeks to cement his legacy in his second term and beyond. (FT)

It’s a big day for

Marine Le Pen The leader of France’s far-right, anti-immigrant National Front, will inaugurate her presidential election campaign headquarters. Her campaign has been bolstered by the election of Mr Trump. (FT)

Berlin President Obama touches down Wednesday in the German capital for his final official visit. Ahead of his farewell tour Mr Obama called German chancellor Angela Merkel, his “closest international partner these past eight years”. (FT)

Food for thought

Trump’s false promises Some people will benefit from the president-elect’s policies, writes Martin Wolf. But his white working-class supporters will not be among them. (FT)

China’s cursed unicorns In ancient mythology, Chinese unicorns are lucky, rare creatures. Today, the country’s tech unicorns — private companies valued at $1 billion or more — are commonplace and look increasingly cursed. And there’s growing scepticism within China about how valid some of the sky-high valuations are. (Bloomberg)

The Great Mentioner The Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Russell Baker is credited with coining the phrase “The Great Mentioner” — the amalgam of unnamed officials, political operatives and pundits in Washington whose mention of potential nominees for higher office put them on every wag’s tongue. Here is the FT’s version on the Trump administration. (FT)

Trump toilets It’s not unusual to find the Trump name adorned on ties, steaks and water in the US. In China, it is found on computers, cosmetics and now on high-tech toilets. The difference: many Chinese products don’t have the president-elect’s permission. Of the 46 registered trademarks under the Trump name in China, just 29 appear to be owned by Mr Trump. (NYT)

How vegan went mainstream The vegan movement has always been its own worst enemy. And then, with little warning, something changed. How the pragmatic vein of the movement became one of the biggest disruptors of the American food system. (Quartz)

Video of the day

Hi-tech greenhouses Shortages of agricultural land and water are prompting companies to explore innovative ways to grow crops. An Australian project using solar power, desalination and evaporative cooling may provide part of the answer to feeding a growing population. (FT)