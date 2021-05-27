A lot of sparkly rocks went into the watches from the latest women’s collections. A lot of patience too. Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Precious Hours Reverso decorated with white lilies took eight hours to enamel, 40 hours to engrave the flowers, 21 hours to set the gems and two hours more to paste on the mother of pearl dial. The watch is also available in designs with pink arums, blue arums and purple arums with diamonds aplenty.

There’s also a riot of diamonds on the unashamedly bling dial of the new Vacheron Constantin Egérie; meanwhile, what is, in our opinion, Dior’s latest, most eye-catching take on the Dior Grand Soir Jardins de Nuit watch, inspired by the garden of Monsieur Dior, is a fantastical blossoming of flowers made up of diamonds, emeralds, peridots, tsavorite garnets, spessartite garnets, Malaya garnets, pink sapphire, scarab beetle elytra and tiger eye.

Omega, meanwhile, is supping deep on a burgundy red dial (diamonds y compris), Rolex is going gold, gold, gold and diamonds to the max, and Cartier – unleashing the turtle from its animal menagerie – swims with diamonds, tsavorites and sapphires.

Cartier white-gold, diamond, sapphire and tsavorite Libre Baignoire Turtle, £69,500 Omega gold and diamond Constellation Small Seconds, £30,580

Louis Vuitton pink-gold and diamond Tambour Spin Time Air Vivienne, £69,000 Jaeger-LeCoultre white-gold and diamond Reverso One Precious Flowers, €100,000

Patek Philippe pink-gold and diamond Twenty-4, £34,610 Dior pink- and yellow-gold, diamond and gemstone Grand Soir Jardins de Nuit No 3, from £220,000