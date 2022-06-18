The HTSI Escape issue 2022

FT SeriesThe HTSI Escape issue 2022Time for an adventure you’ll never forget© Alexander CogginThe world in our PocketShipAt 4.5m, a ‘stitch and glue’ dinghy is the exact opposite of a superyacht. But it’s a happy little daydream regardlessIn Shackleton’s footsteps – a polar adventure A new tranche of adventure holidays in honour of the explorer offers one-in-a-lifetime thrills – and tear-inducing chillsThe trouble with private jets... …is that there aren’t enough to go around. We go inside the private aviation ‘crisis’ of 2022Enter sandman – the extraordinary beach art of Jim DenevanThe surfer, chef and land artist rocks the seaA view from the driving seat in the Rallye des PrincessesThe all-female 1,500km race will push you to your limits – and make you friends for lifeThe smaller the campervan......the bigger the adventureTurkish delight – summer, Istanbul-styleSummer in the city calls for lightweight, casual looks with a touch of dramaThese divers’ watches get a tan out of tanDeep sea meets sun this summer