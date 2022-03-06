This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Currency, exchange rates, inflation, growth, unemployment, monetary policy

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Turkish inflation hits 20-year high of 54%

What is meant by the exchange rate?

What is the current exchange rate for the Turkish Lira against the British Pound?

What is Turkey’s current inflation rate?

What effect has the decline of the Turkish Lira had on food prices, on growth, on inflation and on consumers welfare? Explain. You can use a diagram to help

Why is the Turkish Lira declining? Explain using demand side policies. What policy is being implemented? Add a diagram to your answer

Evaluate the effect of the continuous decline of the Turkish Lira on the economy and the population.

Noaf Al-Diraa, Alperton Community School