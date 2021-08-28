The minister tasked with striking deals on the world stage

In the fifth and final of our summer specials, Sebastian Payne meets Liz Truss, international trade secretary and minister for women and equalities.

Truss is the most popular member of Boris Johnson’s government, and a keen advocate of a buccaneering policy of striking free trade deals with everyone and everywhere. We explore the economic worth of such agreements, what’s coming down the tracks and how her agenda may play into her own political future.

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Breen Turner.

