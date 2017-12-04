Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Italian cable group Prysmian is acquiring US rival General Cable for $30 a share in cash, in a deal that values the group at about $3bn including debt.

The purchase by Prysmian, which provides cable for the energy and telecoms sectors, ends months of speculation after General Cable announced a strategic review into its operations in July.

It ascribes a $1.3bn equity value to the US company, equal to an 81 per cent premium to the closing price of July 14, when the review was announced.

The takeover would be fully financed with cash, Prysmian said. But the company said its board of directors had requested the group’s management look into a rights issue for an aggregate maximum amount of €500m in the next 12 months, if necessary.

Prysmian said it expected synergies of €150m, mainly from procurement and cost savings, over the next five years.

“The acquisition of General Cable represents a landmark moment for Prysmian Group and a strategic and unique opportunity to create value for our shareholders and customers,” said Valerio Battista, Prysmian’s chief executive in a statement.

The merged group would have an industry footprint extending from North America to South America and Europe, Mr Battista added, with a presence in more than 50 countries and approximately 31,000 employees.

JPMorgan analysts said the estimated cost savings from synergies would be in line with cost savings Prysmian made when it acquired Amsterdam-based rival Draka in 2011.

“Considering Prysmian’s track record in M&A, notably on the back of the successful Draka acquisition, we expect the market will give credit to the company for this amount of synergies,” JPMorgan said in a note.

Shares in Prysmian were down 2.2 per cent by early afternoon having risen almost 25 per cent over the past year on reports that it was among the bidders for General Cable.

Prysmian estimates one-off integration costs of approximately €220m. The transaction will be financed through a mix of new debt, cash and existing credit lines, the company said.

Goldman Sachs and Mediobanca acted as financial advisers to Prysmian. JPMorgan acted as financial adviser to General Cable.