STANDOUT Cuatrecasas A performance-appraisal system allows associates to manage their own careers, be clear about their development goals and receive continuous feedback. Using an IT platform, the system enables up to 48 appraisals a year and focuses lawyers on what they must achieve to get promoted. It is transparent and allows associates to benchmark themselves against peers and the firm’s financial goals. More than 70 per cent of the firm is engaged in the system. 8 9 8 25

STANDOUT Kennedys The firm’s incubator programme encourages employees to design client-facing technology products that remove the need forlawyers to do routine tasks. Employees whose ideas are chosen become chief executives of their products, responsible for developing and taking them to market. If successful, they are rewarded with promotions, and the scheme provides an alternative route to partnership. 8 8 8 24

HIGHLY COMMENDED Dentons Launched a mindfulness training programme to help employees in 12 countries deal with mental health challenges. It offers weekly in-person and remote workshops over an eight-week course. Participants reported an average reduction in stress of almost one-third, including a significant improvement in social wellbeing. Commended: Karina Furga-Dabrowska. 7 9 7 23

HIGHLY COMMENDED Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Introduced the concept of “product owners”, used frequently in digitally mature industries, to enable associate lawyers and technologists to collaborate on client-facing initiatives. The joint accountability enables technologists to learn the practice of law and lawyers to become better acquainted with the business of law. Overall, it has improved the firm’s ability to scale and has accelerated its move to digitisation. 8 8 7 23

HIGHLY COMMENDED Pinsent Masons In collaboration with Matthew Syed, the author of business book Black Box Thinking, the firm developed a growth mindset strategy in its transactional services group. It includes encouraging people to learn from mistakes, expanding the scope of client reviews and staff feedback, and a holistic approach to wellbeing. Commended: Andrew Masraf. 7 9 7 23

HIGHLY COMMENDED Addleshaw Goddard Launched initiatives to broaden the skills base of lawyers and offer different careers to graduates, including a nine-month secondment programme to the innovation and legal technology team for associates, a placement with the innovation and tech team for trainees and a returner programme that offers five work placements to people who want to re-enter the profession after time away. 7 8 7 22

HIGHLY COMMENDED Allen & Overy In an attempt to diversify its graduate recruitment, the firm introduced assessment centres where candidates are judged on their behaviours in simulations, a move the firm says helps it recruit students based on potential instead of pedigree. The firm also established a non-legal graduate intake programme, focusing on technology and project management, which has increased the number of recruits with Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) backgrounds. 8 8 6 22

HIGHLY COMMENDED Ashurst A new approach to structuring career pathways straddles traditional legal practice, business service departments and the firm’s delivery functions. The firm caters to client demand for different skill sets, with a focus on technology and legal project management. 8 9 5 22

COMMENDED Hogan Lovells In a global initiative to define the firm’s culture, goals and code of conduct, the firm used large scale “internal listening” as well as a survey of more than 2,000 employees and clients. These values were put into performance assessments and partner reviews. 6 8 6 20

COMMENDED Latham & Watkins A flexible and mobile training programme for associates in Germany gives them more control over their development of both legal and commercial skills in the first three years of their careers. More than 230 associates have access to the platform. 6 7 7 20

COMMENDED Orrick A firm-wide 12-month programme designed by outside psychologists reduces the stigma around mental health and encourages staff to speak out about difficulties, support others and take time off if they are struggling. The training session for partners had an 80 per cent attendance rate in the London office alone. The firm says the programme has changed the firm’s culture, as people feel more empowered to take time off and seek help on mental health. 6 7 7 20