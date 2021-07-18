Jump to comments section Print this page

Specification: 

IB DP TOK themes & AOKs Human sciences, natural sciences, mathematics, politics, technology

Relevant Big Question Experts

Key terms and ideas Truth, Unpleasant, Evidence

Integration Economics, Business, other Group 3 subjects

Investigating Issues Group 3, 4, and 5 subjects

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

We must face facts — even the ones we don’t like

This article helps us to explore the dissonance that often exists between what we want to believe, and where the evidence actually leads us.

  • What examples does the article give of knowers finding the truth ‘unpleasant’ and reacting against those who embrace it?

  • What drives this reaction?

  • What techniques do modern politicians use to prevent us from accessing the truth?

  • What can we do to overcome this?

Michael Dunn, theoryofknowledge.net

