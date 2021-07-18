This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

IB DP TOK themes & AOKs Human sciences, natural sciences, mathematics, politics, technology

Relevant Big Question Experts

Key terms and ideas Truth, Unpleasant, Evidence

Integration Economics, Business, other Group 3 subjects

Investigating Issues Group 3, 4, and 5 subjects

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

We must face facts — even the ones we don’t like

This article helps us to explore the dissonance that often exists between what we want to believe, and where the evidence actually leads us.

What examples does the article give of knowers finding the truth ‘unpleasant’ and reacting against those who embrace it?

What drives this reaction?

What techniques do modern politicians use to prevent us from accessing the truth?

What can we do to overcome this?

Michael Dunn, theoryofknowledge.net