Is the Ukraine war reaching a turning point?
Gideon talks to the FT’s Chris Miller about the recent upsurge in military operations between Ukraine and Russia. Is this the start of Kyiv’s long-awaited offensive and if so, what would constitute a successful fightback? Clip: NBC
Military briefing: Ukraine’s daring ‘shaping operations’ stretch Russian defences
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in maps — latest updates
F-16s might not win Ukraine’s war, but they promise a more equal fight
Russia claims it ‘fully liquidated’ pro-Kyiv militias who crossed border
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner
