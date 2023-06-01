Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Gideon talks to the FT’s Chris Miller about the recent upsurge in military operations between Ukraine and Russia. Is this the start of Kyiv’s long-awaited offensive and if so, what would constitute a successful fightback? Clip: NBC

More on this topic:

Military briefing: Ukraine’s daring ‘shaping operations’ stretch Russian defences

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in maps — latest updates

F-16s might not win Ukraine’s war, but they promise a more equal fight

Russia claims it ‘fully liquidated’ pro-Kyiv militias who crossed border

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

