This article with suggested questions picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Hazardous Earth

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Turkey and Syria’s devastating earthquakes in graphics

Outline the characteristics of the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6

With reference to the map ‘The largest earthquakes in the region this century’ analyse the earthquake data

Discuss how the social and economic impacts of this earthquake compare with other major earthquakes over the past 50 years

Investigate why many buildings in Turkey are not aseismic or earthquake resistant

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun