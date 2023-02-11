Geography class: Turkey and Syria’s devastating earthquakes in graphics
Specification:
Hazardous Earth
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
Turkey and Syria’s devastating earthquakes in graphics
Outline the characteristics of the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6
With reference to the map ‘The largest earthquakes in the region this century’ analyse the earthquake data
Discuss how the social and economic impacts of this earthquake compare with other major earthquakes over the past 50 years
Investigate why many buildings in Turkey are not aseismic or earthquake resistant
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
