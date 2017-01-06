Craig Green, Liam Hodges, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy AW17 show report: London Fashion Week

At a Craig Green show, the eye should always seek the simple stuff. 30 year-old Green was last month named British Menswear Designer of the Year at the Fashion Awards, and his was the major draw show on the first day of the autumn/winter 2017 London men’s shows. On his catwalk, there are showstopper looks that silence a crowd. Here, it was jackets and pants made from strips of woven Arabic patterns. Afterwards, Green described them as “English pub carpet meets Aladdin”.

But Green is a designer of counterbalance. For all the flair, there is also quietness. Here, for the first time, Green showed a tailored jacket. Previously his jackets have been all workwear, but he showed blazers with lapels, at a length that went just over the hips. They were unstructured, in cotton, with a drawstring at the waist to give shape. They were great pieces.

“They were all the most simplistic pieces we’ve ever done,” Green said afterwards. “They were constructed from really flat patterns, paring it back so that the more mad moments could have that balance. They were beautiful in terms of being so basic.”

Those pub carpet/Aladdin moments were a fashion tour de force, the Arabic swirls re-emerging later as printed panels of deconstructed quilted jackets. His work is of such accomplishment, these showpieces did not overshadow the final jackets and coats of simple padded cotton. “They were all based on spacesuits and diving suits,” said Green, and indeed there were extra added straps that Green said were like oxygen tubes. The pieces, in shades like black and olive khaki, had sturdy metal fastenings. “All the latches were airtight ones, a bit like The OA. Have you watched that?”

He was talking about the new Netflix sci-fi series that debuted just before Christmas, and which he binge-watched while making the collection. I’ve watched half the first episode, and not yet seen any airtight latches.

“I don’t want to ruin it for you,” he said. Why are the characters in airtight latches? This is fashion with a spoiler alert.

There’s a fascinating new power shift happening in London menswear. This season is devoid of major labels with budget and advertising clout, with Burberry showing its men’s at womenswear, Coach withdrawing from the men’s schedule and Alexander McQueen opting to present its collection in a showroom in Milan. Yet the buyers and press are still at these shows, and they are here for independent young designers such as Green. Here is the new guard, whose work can stand on its own.

© Catwalking

It was a strong day for new talent, particularly those dumbfounded by the present political landscape. Liam Hodges sent out a show of force and power, matching military pants with tops with slogans that read “IDEOLOGY IS A MYTH” or “LOOKING FOR A VOCATION IN THE DECLINE OF CIVILISATION”. One particularly strong yellow hoodie had printed on the back “THIS YEAR”. Hodges made politics sit with fashion by making the message personal.

And then there was Charles Jeffrey. The show by his label Loverboy was a major theatrical moment, held as part of the MAN young designer collective. Loverboy’s thing is chaos and control, mixing eloquent tailoring adventures with party mayhem (a few days ago, at approximately 4am on January 1st, I saw Jeffreys looking immaculate in a full suit, on a podium of an east London pole-dancing club). Here the tailoring was sumptuous and refined, its lines informed by historical, regal and aristocratic. The work was excellent on its own, but the show’s staging took it to a whole other place.

Before the first model came out, dancers caked in mud took position against walls and around pillars. Their movement, choreographed by Theo Adams, was territorial stomps. The show was in four segments punctuated by what Jeffreys called deities: models wearing vast papier-mâché constructions. One was painted with an amalgam of the US and UK flags. Jeffrey said afterwards that it represented the sins of man. As it walked past, the mud people recoiled. When the final monstrous deity closed the show, the mud people also made their exit, screaming.

© Catwalking

It all needed mulling over. The capes. The regal costumes. Why is it that subversive fashion takes so much from the clothing of the establishment? A couple of hours after the show, I called Jeffreys. “To take down your enemy, you have to understand them,” he said. There’s also an appreciation of the garments themselves. “In the past they wore those pieces to show they were upper class, but to us it’s just a thing of beauty.”

The opening look, a black curved shoulder and raised neck cropped jacket, was a stunner. It also caused me palpitations, especially on this first day of the shows when the brain is still creaky: what the hell historical reference is that? It’s construction had these extraordinary tailored lines curving up and over the shoulder. Turns out history was only a starting point. “We were looking at French military jackets with these really curved lines at the back,” he said. “We wanted to see what happens when you bring those lines to the front.” The result was an exceptional garment.

And what of the politics? “I was really inspired by that documentary HyperNormalisation,” he said, referring to the latest work for the BBC by Adam Curtis, “the fact that nothing is real any more. My response to that is to go into full fantasy.” And the deity painted in the flag of the US and UK? “The things that are going to affect our lives are Brexit and Trump,” he said. “It’s not OK. Putting it into this big bulbous missile, it’s like an ‘F’ you.” I’m editing. He didn’t say ‘F’. He swore.