The chair of the UK competition watchdog Andrew Tyrie has said regulators have been too lax on digital mergers, while calling for stronger powers to go after tech companies guilty of ripping off consumers.

Speaking at a conference at the Competition and Markets Authority on Tuesday, Lord Tyrie said there had “probably been underenforcement of merger control in digital markets”, throwing his weight behind similar comments made by chief executive Andrea Coscelli a day earlier.

The former politician said large tech platforms could “destroy a small business with a change to an algorithm”, arguing that a lack of crackdowns on mergers between digital companies was costing consumers.

His comments came after Mr Coscelli said Facebook’s acquisition of messaging app WhatsApp for $19bn in 2014, and photo-sharing app Instagram for $1bn in 2012, were examples of “merger control gone wrong” on Monday.

Responding to the question of whether the CMA had been active enough in intervening in digital mergers, Mr Coscelli said the Instagram deal had given Facebook an unforeseen “competitive advantage” and allowed it to offset declines on its own platform. He said the CMA needed to learn from “wrong decisions”.

The CMA is currently preparing to take on greater powers and responsibilities as the UK leaves the EU, and gearing up to pursue antitrust cases against US tech giants independently of Brussels.

The watchdog is also awaiting the launch of a new tech regulator, as recommended by a panel of academics led by Jason Furman, adviser to former US president Barack Obama. Under the proposals, certain businesses would have strategic market status and would have to abide by a code of conduct.

Mr Coscelli said the CMA was considering whether it should incorporate such an idea into its approach to mergers “based on concerns about potential historic underenforcement”.

On Tuesday Lord Tyrie said that while the digital revolution had brought key benefits for consumers, it was also to blame for “the amplification of fake news, the erosion of the tax base, the huge increase in the risk of fraud and identity theft, illegal content” and “thriving ‘dark markets’ for drugs and weapons”.

He said consumers were also at greater risk than ever before of being ripped off by online companies, citing the CMA’s recent work cracking down on bad practice in the online ticketing market as well as on hotel booking sites.

“I can’t stress how important it is for us to grasp that this affects not just those considered vulnerable on traditional criteria, but the vast majority of ordinary people,” he said.

The CMA has called for stronger powers to tackle companies that breach consumer protection rules, including the ability to fine companies directly without getting bogged down in the courts and to sanction company directors.

On Tuesday Lord Tyrie said the “unprecedented challenge of digital will indeed necessitate a strengthening of both competition and consumer protection powers”.