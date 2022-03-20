This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here. It is part of a special Climate Change for Schools report.

Specification:

Externalities

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

We must pay the cost of carbon if we are to cut it

Distinguish between market failure and government failure

With reference to the lemonade can, use a market failure diagram to analyse the deadweight welfare loss associated with a) a negative production externality; and b) a negative consumption externality

Which policies are often used by governments to reduce externalities?

Evaluate the effectiveness of a carbon tax

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College