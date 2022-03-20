Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here. It is part of a special Climate Change for Schools report.

Specification:

  • Externalities

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

We must pay the cost of carbon if we are to cut it

  • Distinguish between market failure and government failure

  • With reference to the lemonade can, use a market failure diagram to analyse the deadweight welfare loss associated with a) a negative production externality; and b) a negative consumption externality

  • Which policies are often used by governments to reduce externalities?

  • Evaluate the effectiveness of a carbon tax

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article