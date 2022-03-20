Economics class: We must pay the cost of carbon if we are to cut it
Specification:
Externalities
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
We must pay the cost of carbon if we are to cut it
Distinguish between market failure and government failure
With reference to the lemonade can, use a market failure diagram to analyse the deadweight welfare loss associated with a) a negative production externality; and b) a negative consumption externality
Which policies are often used by governments to reduce externalities?
Evaluate the effectiveness of a carbon tax
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
