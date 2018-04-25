Sky has withdrawn its recommendation of a bid from Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox after Comcast made a formal £12.50-a-share offer that values the pan-European media company at £22bn.

Sky ushered in the pay-television era when it was launched by Mr Murdoch in 1989 but has become a pawn in a global media power struggle between Comcast, the US’s largest cable group, and Fox. Waiting in the wings is Walt Disney, the world’s largest media company, which has separately agreed a $66bn deal last year to acquire most of Fox’s entertainment assets — including its 39 per cent stake in Sky.

Mr Murdoch’s hopes of acquiring the Sky shares not already owned by Fox were dealt a blow when the independent committee formed to consider the offer, worth £10.75 a share, withdrew its recommendation of the deal. A “co-operation agreement” between Sky and Fox has also been terminated by the committee, which means Fox will no longer be obliged to pay a £200m break fee.

Fox said in a statement that it remained “committed” to its offer for Sky, adding that it was “considering its options”.

Brian Roberts, Comcast’s chief executive, said the company’s offer was a “significant premium” to the Fox proposal and pointed to the “opportunities for growth by combining our businesses”.

Comcast owns NBC Universal, the media group with assets that include Universal Studios and the NBC broadcast network. Its shares fell sharply when it first unveiled its proposal to acquire Sky in February, partly on fears that satellite television faces secular challenges.

But Mr Roberts told a conference call that Sky had been mistakenly characterised as a “satellite company”, pointing to its record in technological innovation and international programming investment. “Sky is a multi-country company,” he said. “Their road map fits Comcast’s extremely well.”

The Fox offer for Sky, which was first submitted in December 2016, has been pored over by UK regulators. The Competition and Markets Authority is the latest body to scrutinise the deal but people briefed on the matter said it had privately indicated to Fox executives that it was not inclined to recommend it to the UK culture secretary, Matt Hancock, without additional safeguards to ensure the editorial independence of the Sky News channel.

This is because of concerns about Mr Murdoch’s influence over the UK media market, with News Corp, which he also controls, owning newspapers such as The Times and The Sun.

Fox has proposed measures to address the CMA’s concerns — including a commitment to sell Sky News to Disney. The CMA is due to inform Mr Hancock by May 1 on whether the Fox remedies are sufficient to meet public interest concerns about the deal’s impact on media plurality.

Comcast has also attempted to ward off concerns about the effect of it buying Sky on media plurality with a commitment to maintain investment in Sky News and preserve its editorial independence. It said on Tuesday that it would give a “binding post-offer undertaking” not to acquire any majority interest in a UK newspaper for five years.

“Sky will be our platform for growth across Europe,” Mr Roberts said. “The combined customer base of approximately 52m will allow us to invest more in original and acquired programming and innovation.”

The company expects the acquisition of Sky to generate annual synergies of about $500m, through a combination of revenue benefits and recurring cost savings. It added it expected only a “limited impact on headcount” as a result of the deal.

Sky shares were up 3.3 per cent in early afternoon trading.

Comcast had initially bid for Fox’s entertainment assets — including the Sky stake — which Mr Murdoch has agreed to sell to Disney. Its interest in Sky was seen by some analysts as an effort to disrupt Mr Murdoch’s plans to sell to Disney — an important competitor of Comcast in the US.

But in making a formal offer, Comcast has signalled that it is serious about acquiring Sky, analysts said. “This can no longer be seen as Comcast making a play for Sky as part of a bigger game of disrupting the sale of Fox assets to Disney in order to pick up certain Fox assets,” said Ian Whittaker, analyst with Liberum.