How to create your future home It’s eco-friendly, ergonomic and focused on joy © Earl Carter | The Greenhouse, Melbourne My clean green epiphanyWhat led a self-confessed tidy freak to relinquish her ‘beloved fancy unguents’ for five fantastically mundane natural detergents? One writer describes her quest to go toxin freenew The Cause: inside the eco-home of the futureJoost Bakker’s self-sustaining, zero-waste Melbourne ‘Greenhouse’ has created a blueprint for tomorrow’s housingMake your home an ode to joy The modern interior should be a hive of positivity. Bring on the colour, high camp and printHot tubs, houseplants, cottagecore: how the pandemic changed our homesAs we’ve hunkered down, domestic spaces have turned into sanctuaries, spas and restaurantsLost in headspace: the rise of the home templeForget wine cellars and cinemas, the latest must-have luxury is a spiritual sanctuaryWhy is it so hard to get rid of our books?We are inordinately attached to these markers of ego and past selves. But in truth they can undermine — rather than underline — identitySanitation nation: how Covid created a home hygiene boom The pandemic has been a marketer’s dream, giving rise to a panoply of products and gadgets. But how well do they work?