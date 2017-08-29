Corporate governance reforms can be effective

Given the British government’s unflinching focus on all things Brexit in recent months, many thought the green paper on corporate governance and executive pay, published last November, would disappear without trace — even after a robust call for reform from parliament’s business, energy and industrial strategy committee in April.

It is to the credit of Theresa May and her business secretary Greg Clark that they have pressed ahead with a policy paper. Some quickly dismissed the document as a hopeless compromise. There was predictable criticism from the Trades Union Congress, for example, over watered-down plans for workers to be represented on boards.

But on balance, this appears to be a worthwhile package of reforms that does a decent job of addressing two crucial audiences. The first is the general public, who as Mrs May quickly realised when she became prime minister felt disenfranchised by the corporate elite. The second is investors, whose long-term interests are served not through the lens of hard-nosed “shareholder value”, but by approaching the issues of pay and governance with a view to companies’ broader role — as employers, as customers of other companies and as a force in society.

Plans to beef up the legal definition of a director’s responsibilities, and police them, are encouraging. But the promised “review” of current ineffectual policing must lead to change. Britain’s business reputation cannot afford any more Sir Philip Greens or Mike Ashleys.

That the reforms’ initial ideas have been diluted is undeniable, but also sensible in some respects. To have forced companies to install a worker representative on a UK-style unitary board, with no responsibility or experience to deal with anything other than employee-related issues, would have been fraught with problems. Allowing for the alternative of nominating an existing director on the board is both worthwhile and important. Having employee interests represented, whether on health and safety, training or research and development, is important for staff and investors alike.

The other big proposal that has been dropped is for companies to be subject to annual binding votes on pay. Here the compromise is a “name and shame” register of companies whose current advisory votes fall below 80 per cent support.

PwC reckons companies that achieve below that tally already take action to mend their ways, boosting average voting support by 17 percentage points in the following year. Still, the register will focus the mind.

The central plank of the government’s package, which has remained largely unchanged from initial proposals, is focused on the obligatory publication of “pay ratios” comparing chief executive remuneration to that of average workers. A single-figure multiple is simplistic and is not usefully comparable across sectors. Barclays, with a lot of highly paid investment banks, would look better than Tesco.

The larger point, however, is that a single-figure ratio will attract attention. And that will help investors curb companies’ attempts to inflate chief executive pay — and the pay gap — to the detriment of both society and investors.

It is ironic that in the US, where Donald Trump’s election as president was prompted by disaffection with the Washington elite, much like the Brexit vote, plans for pay ratio disclosures under Dodd-Frank legislation have been shelved. An EU plan to force pay ratio disclosures was also dropped. Britain can at least claim a step towards more effective governance.