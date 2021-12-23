Who made up the metaverse?
US financial conditions are near the most accommodative on record even with a more hawkish Fed
US financial conditions are near the most accommodative on record even as the Federal Reserve has begun stepping up its exit from coronavirus crisis-era stimulus measures, and soaring US stock markets are masking a strong tide that is pulling down the share prices of hundreds of companies, and the FT’s European technology correspondent, Madhumita Murgia, discusses science fiction’s influence on technology and social attitudes towards technology, particularly artificial intelligence.
US financial conditions remain easy even as Fed pulls back on stimulus
US stock market advance masks treacherous undercurrents
Into the metaverse: how sci-fi shapes our attitudes to the future
$10bn James Webb Space Telescope scheduled for Christmas Day launch
The clips from the Metaverse story were from the 1984 movie The Terminator, the 1968 movie called 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the Japanese cartoon Astro Boy.
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
