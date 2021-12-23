Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/693b3337-ce80-4150-866a-01e1c3730fad

US financial conditions are near the most accommodative on record even as the Federal Reserve has begun stepping up its exit from coronavirus crisis-era stimulus measures, and soaring US stock markets are masking a strong tide that is pulling down the share prices of hundreds of companies, and the FT’s European technology correspondent, Madhumita Murgia, discusses science fiction’s influence on technology and social attitudes towards technology, particularly artificial intelligence.

US financial conditions remain easy even as Fed pulls back on stimulus

https://www.ft.com/content/2c73b1f4-b8c1-415b-8df0-237eff180cb0

US stock market advance masks treacherous undercurrents

https://www.ft.com/content/d248d1af-261e-47c8-9a5f-0d264cb9f83b

Into the metaverse: how sci-fi shapes our attitudes to the future

https://www.ft.com/content/2f35be37-9da8-4cf6-89b2-8488b36c5a63

$10bn James Webb Space Telescope scheduled for Christmas Day launch

https://www.ft.com/content/ebc84a97-961a-4ac0-bba1-678580d11a71

The clips from the Metaverse story were from the 1984 movie The Terminator, the 1968 movie called 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the Japanese cartoon Astro Boy.

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.